Modified Success for Eves in Sligo

Monaghan’s Josh Moffett has won the 2019 Sligo Stages Rally in his Fiesta WRC.

He finished 23 seconds ahead of Roy White, also in a Fiesta WRC with the Fiesta R5 of Jonny Greer a further 1 minute 35 seconds back in third.

There was victory in the Modified section for Pettigo man Kevin Eves in his Toyota Corolla. He finished 4th overall with 58.3 seconds to spare over 5th placed David Moffett.

Donegal’s Johnny Jordan was sixth overall in his Toyota Starlet with Derek McGarrity, Shane Maguire, Aaron McLoughlin and Eamonn Kelly rounding off the Top 10.