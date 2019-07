Jason Quigley (16-0, 12KOs) will defend his NABF middleweight title against Tureano Johnson (20-2-1, 14KOs) at Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino on July 18th.

Quigley-Johnson will be the main event of a Golden Boy Boxing on DAZN fight card.

The Ballybofey boxer joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to look ahead to Thursday’s bout…