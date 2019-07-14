Donegal beat Meath as McBrearty celebrates 100 appearances – Reaction

Donegal will now look to Croke Park and to Kerry in Phase 2 of the Super 8s following their win over Meath on Sunday.

2-19 v 1-13 is how it finished but it could be taken as a slightly deceptive scoreline as Donegal had trailed with just 15 minutes left in the match but a big performance in the final quarter gave them the victory.

Patrick McBrearty made his 100th Senior appearance for Donegal today, scoring 1-06 to mark the occasion. Captain Michael Murphy was named Man of the Match for his contribution and Oisin Gallen also found the back of the Royals net.

After the match, Oisin Kelly spoke with Donegal manager Declan Bonner and Man of the Match Murphy…

Oisin also spoke with top-scorer Patrick McBrearty while Tom Comack spoke with goalkeeper Shaun Patton…