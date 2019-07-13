Praise from PSNI as no major incidents reported during 12th celebrations

The PSNI’s Assistant Chief Constable has said there were no major incidents reported during Twelfth of July celebrations.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said while a number of minor incidents were dealt with by officers and some arrests were made, they did not detract from what was overall a peaceful day.

The Assistant Chief Constable said:

“I would like to thank and acknowledge the hard work of the organisers of events, community leaders, our partners and my officers and staff, who helped make this a safe and enjoyable day for many.

“We dealt with a number of minor incidents throughout the day and made a number of arrests but these did not detract from what was a peaceful day. We are aware of some alleged breaches of parade determinations and these will be investigated accordingly.

We will be continuing our duties throughout the night and weekend to keep communities safe.”