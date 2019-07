Glenties area Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig has been elected Chair of Donegal County Council’s Irish Language Committee.

The committee is currently working on a number of Irish language plans for the county and advises the council on its language policy.

Councillor MacGiolla Easbuig says his aim during his term in the role will be to continue to ongoing work by the Council to grow the language in the county: