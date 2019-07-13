Finn Harps U15 & U17 Previews

Harps U15s need win over Sligo Rovers this afternoon

This afternoon sees the third North West derby between Finn Harps and Sligo Rovers at Under 15 level this season. Today’s game is at the Donegal Junior League Headquarters in Ballyare (kick-off 2pm). Manager Paul McBride will be hoping for a repeat of the result the from the last time the two sides met in Ballyare when Harps won 3-1 back in May with the goals coming from Oisin Lynch, Ciaran Dalton and Liam Donnelly. Harps also drew 2-2 away against Sligo early in the season when Jamie Harris and Donnelly bagged the goals that put the 2-0 up at a stage.

Harps have found the last two outings challenging at the Elite level. An opening day loss to Dundalk FC gave the squad a taste of what to expect at the level. Then last Saturday McBride’s boys lost out to high-flying St. Patrick’s Athletic in an entertaining encounter in Killygordon. Sligo picked up an impressive away point to St. Pats in their opening Elite Phase match. On the injury front, Harps will be without Colin Mooney, who is recovery from an ankle knock. However, McBride welcomes back Aidan McCloskey who missed the last two matches due to a calf strain. Today’s match in Ballyare is being sponsored by Mooney Boats, Killybegs, and will kick off at 2pm.

Harps U17s looking to bounce back against league leaders

After losing to Shelbourne in Dublin last week, the Finn Harps U17s are back in action this afternoon against St. Patrick’s Athletic in Ballybofey (kick-off 2.00). Manager Declan Boyle and his squad know that the Pat’s game is one where they must endeavour to pick up the three points. However, it’s the league leaders that Harps are playing so that is going to be a tall order. Pat’s are nine points ahead of Boyle’s boys so it’s going to take a huge performance from the hosts to secure a win this afternoon. Harps are currently fourth in the U19 National League table with 19 points and that’s eight behind second placed Bohemians and three adrift of Athlone Town. Kick-off at Finn Park is 2.00.