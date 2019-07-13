Donegal v Meath LIVE on Highland

The All Ireland Super Eights Series starts on Sunday for Ulster Champions Donegal when they host the Royal County of Meath in their opening group game in Ballybofey.

Join the Highland team of Oisin Kelly, Brendan Kilcoyne and Martin McHugh at MacCumhaill Park – for full live Match commentary from 1.45pm – on air and online at highlandradio.com.

Highland’s coverage is in association with Gal Oil.– Fuel You Can trust at Clady Bridge Castlefin.

Your One Stop Shop for all your fuel needs, with top rates given on sterling.

Donegal v Meath is LIVE across the north west on Highland Radio FM and here online

Previews of Donegal’s Super 8s Opener: