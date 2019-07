Gardaí in Buncrana are currently investigating a serious road traffic collision at Burt.

They are advising that the N13 will be closed at the following locations, Traffic coming from Letterkenny will be diverted at Castleforward through Killea into Derry.

Traffic coming from Derry will be diverted at Bridgend through Killea over the mountain road.

Gardaí would ask motorists to avoid the area if possible as there is a large volume of traffic.