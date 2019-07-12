Stramore NS to get new pre-school and play area

Plans for a pre-school and play area to be built next to Stramore National School has been given the green light.

In welcoming the announcement, Education Minister Joe McHugh says; ‘This is a first class sign of a school community looking to see how they can do more for the people living locally”.

Planning permission has been granted by Donegal County Council for a new standalone building to house the pre-school as well as a play area.

Minister McHugh said says he is looking forward to working with Stramore NS to progress the project and he hopes to have discussions with Roinn na Gaeltachta in the coming weeks about it.