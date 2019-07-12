First public meeting to take place on Mica redress scheme

It’s hoped that an upcoming public meeting will provide the answers to those affected by Mica, and when exactly the long awaited redress scheme will be rolled out.

While the scheme was formally approved in May, little progress is said to have been made since.

A wide range of guest speakers are participating in the meeting, which is being held on Wednesday, July 24th in from 8.00-9.00pm in An Grianan Hotel, Burt.

Eileen Doherty of the Mica Action Group anticipates that more clarity will be provided to homeowners and urging all those concerned to attend: