Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses after criminal damage was caused to a flat in Moss Park.

In a statement Sergeant Breen said they received a report around 11.10 pm last night, that 4-8 masked men had broken into the premises smashing windows.

There was one person in the flat who escaped uninjured but has been left badly shaken.

Dectectives are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed anything in the area to contact police at Strand Road station on 101.