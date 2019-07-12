Leader funding announced for two Donegal projects

Comharchumann Forbartha Dhún Lúiche Teo and Coiste Forbartha Naomh Fhionáin are set to benefit from funding announced today under the Leader Programme.

Comharchumann Forbartha Dhún Lúiche Teo has been approved funding of more than €36,000 for a pleasure boat to be upgraded and extended will which enable the boat carry a total of 50 passengers.

Minister McHugh confirmed the total investment in the tourism project will be €48,500.

Meanwhile, funding has been allocated for Coiste Forbatha Naomh Fhionáin for new IT equipment.