Glenmore Estates issue statement following public meeting

Glenmore Estates have issued a statement following last night’s public meeting in Burt to discuss the odour which locals say emanate from the An Grianan Farm, which the company operates.

The statement reads –

“Further to last night’s meeting at St. Mary’s Hall in Burt, Co. Donegal, Glenmore Estate Farms wish to provide clarification on a number of points raised and the associated reporting of.

Glenmore Estate Farms operate an organic dairy farm at the An Grianán farm near Burt. In

accordance with the nutrient management plan in place for the farm, digestate which is a renewable organic fertiliser is applied to lands as a substitute to chemical fertilisers.

Glenmore Estate Farms wish to clarify that they do not spread “chicken excrement” to lands. The digestate fertiliser used at the An Grianán farm is produced in accordance with strict EU and National standards at the Glenmore Biogas Plant. Digestate is an excellent and safe fertiliser containing all macronutrients and micronutrients necessary for modern farming, including nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium.

The material is a product of the anaerobic digestion process at the Biogas Plant. Digestate is pasteurised, which eradicates animal or plant pathogens, and is then tested in an approved laboratory for a wide range of parameters including nutrients, metals and microbes. Glenmore Estate Farms refute the allegation of the company using “legislation loopholes” in respect of their activities and seek further clarification on this.

Glenmore Estate Farms wish to thank the organisers of the event and those who attended and participated. Glenmore Estate Farms look forward to meeting with the Local Action Group when formed and are committed to working with the local community to resolve concerns expressed.”