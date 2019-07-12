Ferris Lane in Buncrana to reopen to pedestrians from tomorrow

Ferris Lane in Buncrana will reopen to pedestrians from tomorrow after a number of buildings damaged in February’s fire on Main Street were made safe earlier this week.

Donegal County Council has begun erecting hoardings which allow pedestrians walk safely, and they will be open tomorrow morning.

For now, Ferris Lane will be open to pedestrians only, with hopes that it will reopen to cars shortly.

Cllr Rena Donaghey says this will be a relief to local people……………….

Cllr Nicholas Crossan is Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, he says taking down the barriers is important, as they have been an impediment to business.

However, he says the road is still too dangerous for vehicles…………