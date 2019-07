Derry City will feel it’s two points dropped as they drew 0-0 with UCD at the Brandywell on Friday night.

The Candystripes had plenty of chances to put the game to bed in the first half but they were unable to convert.

After the match, Martin Holmes spoke with Derry players Ciaran Coll and goalkeeper Peter Cherrie…

Martin also spoke with Jack Kearney, who moved from Sligo Rovers to UCD last week…