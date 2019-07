Transport Minister Shane Ross has been criticised for not meeting with a Donegal County Council deputation to discuss the condition of the Ranafast Road in the west of the county.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig told a Glenties Municipal District meeting this week that the road has been in a dangerous condition for years, and the area needs and deserves an injection of government funding to address the issue.

He says he will continue to put pressure on Minister Ross………..