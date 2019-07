Conor Orr rode the 50/1 winner at Cork today.

The Rathmullan jockey rode the Ray Hackett trained ‘Rock On Bennie’ to victory in the Finbarr Quaid Electrical Mares Handicap Hurdle.

Orr was held up towards rear early on but pushed to be in 6th 3 furlongs from the finish before moving up to 3rd coming into the final two furlongs. They took took the lead and held on for victory.