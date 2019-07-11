Tourism in Donegal gone ‘south’ over Brexit fears

Serious concern has been raised over what’s been described as a dip in tourism performance south of the county.

It’s reported many hotel rooms remain unoccupied for the coming months ahead with bookings and enquiries said to be at a standstill.

Brexit uncertainty has been sighted as the main factor for the decline.

Cllr Michael Naughton, who also works in the hospitality sector, says Northern Ireland is Donegal’s biggest market, but the sense of unknown over Brexit is resulting in reluctance from potential holidaymakers: