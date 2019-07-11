The Secret Sound on The Naughty Alarm Clock

By
News Highland
-


Tune in every morning after 7am for your chance to win the next secret sound!

Here’s a list of the answers so far for this secret sound.

  • Bowls
  • Hitting balls in a snooker table
  • Chips on an oven dish
  • Toilet Cistern Refilling after flushing
  • Ice Dispenser
  • Skittles in a bowling alley being re-assembled
  • Dishwasher tablet in the dishwasher
  • Jenga
  • Water draining out of the bath
  • Kitchen table moving across the floor
  • Opening a sash window
  • Plastic ball in the tumble dryer
  • Air Hockey Goal
  • Something hitting off the tumble dryer drum
  • Chopping Veg
  • Flushing the Toilet
  • Putting money in a cigarette machine
  • Air bubbles in a water cooler
  • Horse Hoof hitting the ground on a horse jump
  • Noise that petrol tank is full
  • Noise from the chopping board
  • Turning on the Lawnmower Motor
  • Putting wood on a fire
  • Grand father clock
  • Standing on a plank of wood
  • Jumping off a spring diving board
  • Disposable cup dispenser
  • Putting a can in recycling
  • A Ladder
  • Car crossing a cattle grid
  • Putting rubble into a cement mixer
  • running hand along the top of a radiator
  • Closing a shower door
  • A shower curtain
  • Starting a lawnmower
  • The bowling ball going into the gutter
  • Foosball Table
  • Vending Machine
  • Moving the Shelf in a fridge
  • Using a photocopier
  • Toilet roll dispenser
  • Opening the attic
  • Bolting the door
  • Button flush on a toilet
  • Nozel at a petrol pump
  • Flipchart

