There’s been a robbery at a shop in the Drumleck Gardens area of Derry.

The PSNI say at 10.20 last night, two masked men, one of them armed with a knife, entered the shop and threatened a staff member before making off with a sum of money and a quantity of cigarettes.

The staff member wasn’t injured.

Policer are urging anyone with information, or who noticed anything suspicious, to contact detectives at Strand Road, or use the Crimestoppers service.