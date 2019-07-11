Ministers urged to intervene & address foul odour in South Inishowen

Both the Environment and Agriculture Ministers are being urged to intervene and address an on-going foul odour in South Inishowen.

The smell is believed to be originating from the old An Grianan Estate, now owned by Glenmore Estates.

It’s understood that a planning application has been lodged by the company for a facility which, it’s anticipated, would provide a long term solution.

A public meeting on the issue is getting underway tonight in St. Mary’s Hall, Burt.

Speaking in the Seanad Senator Padraig MacLochlainn the Government needs to step in come up with a solution: