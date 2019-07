Ireland will play Russia for a bronze medal in the women’s soccer at the World University games in Italy.

The Irish lost their semi final 5-0 to North Korea on Thursday in Naples.

Greencastle’s Gemma McGuinness was again used as a second half substitute while Zoe Green and Zoe McGlynn are also part of the squad.

Russia lost 2-1 to Japan in their semi final.

Friday’s Bronze Medal match will kick off 4pm Irish team.