GAA Programme – Katy Herron & Super 8’s

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Ahead of the All-Ireland Football Championship’s Super 8s, Tom Comack is joined by former Donegal player and former Louth manager Paddy Carr who lives in Meath.

A highly respected coach in Cork, Donegal and St Michael’s clubman from Dunfanaghy Charlie McLaughlin.

Tom is also joined by Donegal lady footballer Katie Herron who is heading down to Australia in the Autumn to play in the Australian Women’s Football League.

The Glenfin woman is joining the Western Bulldogs in Perth on a rookie contract for the 2020 season.