Declan Devine not underestimating UCD

Finn Harps will be hoping Derry City can do them a favour in Friday night’s Premier Division game at the Brandywell.

Derry are looking to build on a decent start to the second half of the season while UCD who trail Harps at the bottom of the table by a point will look to move above the Ballybofey side in the first of their three games in hand.

For Derry, Eoin Toal is suspended while Darren Cole is back.

Derry City are expected to win the game against the bottom side but Manager Declan Devine says the students will be looking to cause an upset…