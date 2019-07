Irish Water will have to do more work in the vicinity of Falcarragh than is planned at the moment, according to a local councillor.

Cllr Michael Mc Clafferty told Glenties Municipal District that the latest outage which happened last Friday was outside the area where pipe replacement works are due to take place in September.

Cllr Mc Clafferty says given the state of much of Donegal’s pipe network, more must be done, not just in Cloughaneely, but right across the county: