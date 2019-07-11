Calls for safety signage at dangerous Fintown junction

There are calls for new signage at the junction of the R202 and R252 outside Fintown. It’s where the R250 goes on to Glenties while the R252 goes to Dungloe via Doochary.

There have been a number of collisions in the vicinity, two serious ones in recent months.

At a meeting of the Glenties Municipal District this week, councillors called for safety works to be considered as a matter of urgency, and in the meantime, said new signage is needed immediately.

Cathaoirleach Cllr John Sheamais O’Fearraigh says action must be taken now……….