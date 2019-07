A Glenties area councillor has questioned Donegal County Council’s commitment to the proposed Greenway between Letterkenny and Burtonport.

Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher says the proposal has been on the agenda for five years with no progress, and people are asking whether it will ever progress.

Officials told a municipal district meeting this week that a lengthy process of consultation is ongoing with landowners

However, Cllr Gallagher says people need to see movement: