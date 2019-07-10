‘No evil plan on shelf that would solve border issue’

The Tánaiste says there’s no evil plan hiding on a shelf that would solve the issue of the border with Northern Ireland.

It’s after the Government admitted goods coming from the UK will need to be checked in order to protect the EU single market if there’s a no deal Brexit.

However, it insists there’s no plans for any customs infrastructure along the border.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney says he’s working with the European Commission to find a way to both avoid a hard border and protect the single market: