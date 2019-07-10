Lyra McKee’s partner says vote to legalise gay marriage is bittersweet

The partner of Lyra McKee says she is heartbroken that the person she wanted to marry isn’t here to see the Northern Ireland’s same sex marriage amendment passing in Westminster.

MPs in the House of Commons also voted to decriminalise abortion if power sharing in Stormont isn’t restored by October 21st.

Murdered journalist Lyra McKee had campaigned heavily for equal marriage rights in the North – she was killed by dissident republicans in Derry in April.

Speaking to Channel 4 News, her partner Sara Canning says it’s bitter sweet: