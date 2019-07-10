Letterkenny Golf Club joins Failte Ireland at Irish Open

Letterkenny Golf Club joined Failte Ireland at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Clare’s Lahinch Golf Club last week to showcase the best of Irish golf.

As a key sponsor of the Irish Open, Fáilte Ireland brought top Irish golf trade from every corner of the country to the event to promote golf tourism experiences across all regions, and across a longer tourism season.

Ireland is home to a third of the world’s links golf courses, and over 200,000 overseas visitors take part in golf during their visit every year, contributing almost €270 million to the economy and driving over 1.7 million bed nights right across the country.

Letterkenny Golf Club joined Fáilte Ireland’s pitch at the even.

Speaking from the Irish Open this week, Fáilte Ireland’s Business Development Manager, Martin Donnelly, said:

“Golf plays a significant role in Irish tourism. Golf visitors typically spend three times more than the average tourist, with most of their spend going directly into local economies. More than that, the spread of golf courses around the country offers a significant opportunity to boost visitor numbers and drive tourism growth outside of the better-known tourist hot spots.

“Not only is the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open a fantastic opportunity to showcase the beautiful Lahinch, it provides a platform to promote the rich golf offering we have in every corner of Ireland. We believe we can leverage that world-class product to encourage consumers from all of our core markets to come to regions across the country, including Donegal.”