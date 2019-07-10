Katy Herron signs for AFL’s Western Bulldogs

Donegal’s Katy Herron has signed for women’s A-F-L side the Western Bulldogs.

The 28-year-old was part of the Donegal side who recently secured a third Ulster title in-a-row.

Herron joins Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy in joining the 2018 Grand Final winners.

Herron becomes the 13th Irish Ladies football star who has signed up with a club for the 2020 AFLW season.

Her former Glenfin club mate Yvonne Bonner is set for a second season with the GWS Giants in Sydney.

“Sport is a huge part of my life and to get the opportunity to focus solely on that and play in Australia is very exciting,” Herron told the Western Bulldogs website.

“I am very appreciative of the support the Club has shown me so far and I can’t wait to meet everyone in person.”

The Bulldogs’ AFLW list manager, Michael Sandry, said Herron has the ability to excel in the league next year.

“Katy’s work rate in her Gaelic football was what really stood out to us initially,” he said.

“Her repeat efforts in transitional running is exceptional and something we think will be really valuable in our team.

“Katy has quickly adapted to the oval ball and is able to kick on both sides of her body, which we also value highly.”