Hugh McFadden looks to start Super 8 with victory

Donegal will look to start the Super Eight’s on a positive note come Sunday when they host Meath in Ballybofey.

The Ulster Champions are also in with Mayo and Kerry who meet in Killarney this weekend.

Hype has been building with Donegal after their back to back provincial success but Hugh McFadden says it’s just one game at a time for the squad.

The Killybegs man has been telling Sean McCaffrey that the challenge of the Super 8’s will be tough…