Fears drugs will cost lives in Strabane

There are genuine fears that someone will lose their life to drugs in Strabane following reports that drug dealers are targeting young people in the town.

It comes as two young girls were found unconscious in a local housing estate on Saturday morning last after a group of youths reportedly spent the night in a derelict building in the Derry Road area.

It emerged that the girls had been provided with a number of illegal substances including; ketamine.

Local Councillor Raymond Barr says there is an urgent need for a multi-agency approach to tackle the root of the problem:

Meanwhile, Police in Strabane have seized a number of suspected cannabis plants.

After receiving a report of the illegal act, the PSNI carried out a search of a property in the town.

The resident was arrested and taken to Strand Road Police Station for questioning.