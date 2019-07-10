Donegal Hoteliers call for urgent action on rising insurance costs

Hoteliers in Donegal are calling on the Government to take urgent action to address the spiralling cost of insurance.

The Irish Hotels Federation is warning that the issue is posing a serious challenge for the local hospitality industry.

It’s understood that hotels in the county have experienced enormous increases in insurance premiums in recent years and that costs are continuing to soar as a result of excessive levels of awards for personal injury claims.

Paul Diver Chair of the Donegal Branch of the IHF says the time for inaction is over: