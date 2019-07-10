Donegal County Council praised for major efforts in road safety

A Donegal Senator says while Donegal County Council is making huge strides in road safety there can be no room for complacency.

Senator Padraig MacLochlainn was reacting to recent figures which show the local authority spending up to 27 times more than other similar counties on road safety.

Between 2014 and 2018, the Council here spent 521,648 euro on road safety and anti drink-drive artwork, marketing and training.

Both the Donegal Road Safety Group and the Council have been praised on a national level for their ongoing efforts in this field.

Senator Mac Lochlainn says its important to keep that momentum going: