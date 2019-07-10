Derek Hussey disqualified from council over drink driving

A Northern Ireland councillor has been disqualified from council for 15 months over his drink-driving convictions.

Ulster Unionist Derek Hussey, a former deputy mayor in Derry City and Strabane District Council, has three convictions for drink-driving offences.

His solicitor said he will appeal the decision made by the Local Government Commissioner for Standards.

Depending on that appeal, Mr Hussey may have to be replaced on the Council with his party having to co-opt a replacement.

The disqualification begins at noon on Tuesday July 16th.