A South Donegal Deputy has urged the Taoiseach to reverse the HSE’s decision to scrap the rehabilitative training allowance.

The allowance, worth €31.80 a week per student was granted to students with a disability who take up training programmes.

The move comes as the HSE is struggling with a deficit of €116m.

Deputy Eamon Scanlon told Leo Varadkar the decision to cut the allowance is disgraceful: