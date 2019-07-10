Concern over how Mercusor deal will affect border counties

Serious concern has been raised over how the Mercusor deal will affect border counties.

In particular, there are fears that while the spotlight is mainly on the beef aspect of the deal, not enough attention is being paid to how the poultry industry will be impacted.

While the Dail is due to debate Sinn Féin motion calling for the deal to be rejected, more than 1,000 farmers are staging a protest against the deal outside Leinster House today.

Speaking in the Seanad, Cavan- Monaghan Senator Robbie Gallagher who is originally from Donegal says with Brexit already affecting border counties, this deal will have even further consequences: