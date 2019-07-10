Calls for DCC to take back responsibility for waste collection

Donegal County Council should follow the lead of Dublin City Council and take back responsibility for waste collection.

That’s the view of Councillor Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig, who told Glenties Municipal District this week that in his view, privatisation has not served the people well when it comes to waste management.

Director of Services Michael McGarvey told the meeting that the council takes its responsibilities in this area very seriously, but taking back control of collection is not on the authority’s agenda.

However, Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says waste management is much more than just collecting rubbish: