Brennan and McLaughlin named June’s Players of the Month

Donegal’s Jamie Brennan has been named the PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month for June.

The Bundoran man’s free-scoring form has seen him pick up the football award following Donegal’s Ulster Championship wins over Tyrone and Cavan last month.

Wexford’s Diarmaid O’Keefe who helped his county to the Leinster title is the Hurler of the Month.

In Ladies football, Donegal forward Geraldine McLaughlin has been honoured with the Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for June.

The 26 year old was in brilliant form throughout the Ulster Championship as Donegal claimed a third successive provincial crown.

McLaughlin finished the Ulster campaign with 4 goals and 22 points.