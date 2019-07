Some water supplies in Donegal, Wicklow and Kilkenny have a high level of an environmental pollutant.

That’s according to the latest test-results carried out by Irish Water into Trihalomethanes.

Seven supplies across Ireland had above the allowable limit with some areas in Letterkenny and Creeslough said to be affected.

THMs have been linked to cancer, but environmental consultant Jack O’Sullivan says that’s not definitive: