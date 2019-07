Croke Park is to host the All Ireland Ladies Football semi finals for the very first time this year.

The games will be played as a double header at GAA hq on Sunday August 25th.

If Donegal, the three in a row Ulster Champions are to reach the last four they will have to overcome Tyrone and Mayo in the All Ireland Group Series and then a quarter final.

Donegal Captain Karen Guthrie was at today’s Ladies Championship launch and says there is now an added incentive to progress…