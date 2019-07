Tyrone GAA has apologised after some of its players were filmed singing rebel songs on the team bus.

A number of players were singing ‘Come Out Ye Black and Tans’ as they passed a band parade on Saturday.

Manager Mickey Harte has branded the behaviour as “unacceptable.”

DUP leader Arlene Foster said she hopes Tyrone GAA “deal with this in a sensible way and we all move on.”