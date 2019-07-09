Pipe replacement project to start at Lifford

Irish Water and Donegal County Council are about to begin a pipe replacement project at Tamnawood, Lifford.

They say old and damaged water pipes will be replaced with new, high density plastic pipes, leading to reduced leakage and bursts. The works will commence in the coming days, and should be completed by late September.

The works will involve the replacement of over 3 kilometres of water mains in Tamnawood, incorporating a stretch of the N14 onto the L-2414-1.

Irish Water says it will make new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries, connecting it to the customers’ water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead, these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

Irish Water says it will try to minimise the impact on customers by having short section of works at a time, from the start of the works until they are due to finish in late September. Traffic management may be in place during this time, but local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

They say the project may involve some short-term water shut offs and reductions in water pressure, with a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs.