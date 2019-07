Kerry forward James O’Donoghue will be fit for the Super 8’s showdown against Mayo in Killarney on Sunday meaning he will also be available for the clash with Donegal at Croke Park on Sunday week 21st July.

The Legion player missed the Munster final win over Cork with a hamstring injury.

The match at Fitzgerald Stadium this weekend could be a sell out, with capacity just under 30 thousand.

Donegal start their campaign at home to Meath on Sunday in Ballybofey.