L’Kenny MD meeting adjourned as mark of respect to late Cllr Kelly

The latest sitting of the Letterkenny Municipal District has been adjourned until September as a mark of respect to the late Fianna Fáil Cllr Manus Kelly.

The 41 year old was just embarking on a promising career in local politics before his untimely death while participating in the Joule Donegal International Rally last month.

He was elected to Donegal County Council for the first time in the Letterkenny electoral area in May, polling 906 first preference votes.

Fellow Councilors paid further tributes to him before today’s meeting was adjourned, describing Mr. Kelly as an “exceptional person” and a “natural politician”.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny MD Cllr John O’Donnell says it’s devastating not to have Cllr Kelly part of the Council going forward:

Today’s sitting of the Glenties Municipal District was also adjourned for half an hour this afternoon as a mark of respect for Councillor Kelly and former Councillor Fred Coll.