The Dáil was suspended this afternoon after a massive row over climate-change.

It came during a debate on the government’s decision to block the Climate Emergency Measures Bill.

If passed, it would mean no new licences would be granted for oil or gas exploration in Ireland.

People Before Profit TD Brid Smith, who brought forward the bill, accused the Taoiseach of ‘lying’.

That led to a clash with the Leas Ceann Comhairle and Donegal Deputy Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher: