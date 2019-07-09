Law Society commends Donegal TD for ‘exposing’ insurance companies

The Law Society of Ireland has commended Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty for exposing what it says is insurers’ soaring super-profits and deflection techniques.

At a recent Joint Oireachtas Finance Committee Deputy Doherty called out the insurance industry for magnifying the scale of the issue of fraudulent claims in order to justify their high premiums and increases.

Law Society of Ireland Director General Ken Murphy praised Deputy Doherty’s cross-examination of insurers, and his call for the industry to do more to reduce costs.

Mr Murphy says from the questioning, it is clear that the primary source of the false and misleading claims in the debate is the insurance industry itself: