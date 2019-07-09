Gum Litter Taskforce launches education campaign in Buncrana

The Gum Litter Taskforce’s gum litter education campaign has been officially launched in Buncrana.

The Taskforce has been successful to date in changing the public’s behaviour by encouraging correct gum disposal through a targeted education and awareness campaign.

The 2018 campaign maintained an all-time high of 93% of people stating that they regard chewing gum as litter, up from 74% when the campaign first began in 2007.

Speaking on the Nine Till Noon Show, Avril Donlon, Gum Litter Taskforce Executive says it’s important to keep the momentum going: