Gardai in Letterkenny are investigating an armed robbery.

A man armed with a knife entered Kernan’s Shop on Lower Main Street at around 10.30pm last night demanding money.

He left on foot with a sum of cash and a quantity of cigarettes.

The area was sealed off for a time this morning and a full forensic examination of the scene has been carried out.

Investigations are continuing, anyone with information is being asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 0749167100.